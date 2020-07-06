No. 21 Resort 2021

- Galleries
Graphic lines and a restrained color palette of black-and-white combinations defined the signature look of the No. 21 collection, injected with a sensual, very feminine attitude.
Delivering a focused lineup, Alessandro Dell’Acqua rediscovered the pillars of the brand. Sexy details, such as high slits and cutouts trimmed with drawstrings, were juxtaposed with sporty touches and mannish elements.
The updated ladylike look of draped floral tea dresses contrasted with the tennis club-feel of a cable knit sweater paired with shorts cut from a striped shirting fabric. Draped skirts were worn with logo T-shirts and cotton sweatshirts were tucked into high-waisted bouclé pencil skirts enriched with metallic chains, also trimming the collar of a sporty-chic belted jacket.
The innocent femininity of shirtdresses with Peter Pan collars contrasted with the sexy feel of asymmetric slipdresses with intriguing cutouts and asymmetric frocks showing see-through lace panels.