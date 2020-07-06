Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 2021

A message of resilience and optimism was what Lorenzo Serafini wanted to telegraph with his resort collection. “I think this collection should be called ‘The joy of dressing,’” he said, during a walkthrough at the Aeffe headquarters in Milan. “At a certain point, during the lockdown, I felt this desire of returning to dressing up and this lineup wants to be a celebration of the comeback to a more normal life.”

Finding a balance between city glamour and a country-chic attitude, Serafini offered a concentrated compilation of cute pieces for the young and fun Philosophy girls. A maxi houndstooth bouclé jacket was matched with a chambray shirt tucked into leather shorts sporting a sartorial cut, while a pair of blue jeans was paired with a sleeveless corset layered under a matching mannish shirt. The laid-back attitude of a breezy white dress enriched with a tone-on-tone flower detail was counterbalanced by the tailored elegance of an elongated blazer paired with high-waisted pleated pants cinched with a coordinating belt.

For night, an Eighties groove took center stage with pleated and ruffled mini frocks crafted from tulle and polka-dot silks for a liberating dose of glamorous fun.