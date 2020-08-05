Roberto Cavalli Resort 2021

The resort season came with a precise, straightforward attitude at Roberto Cavalli.

The Florentine fashion house presented a concise collection, reflecting the brand’s audacious and bold heritage.

Channeling an urban attitude, the brand offered a slick suit crafted from eel skin, denim pants enriched with fringed edges and rhinestone applications, as well as minidresses with graphic necklines underpinned by snake motifs.

Inspired by an indigo palette, a wild animal pattern with a fur-like effect was rendered in a fresh blue, black and white version, which also characterized the Asian-inspired patchwork print splashed on a languid pajama suit. Leather was treated to obtain a stonewash-inspired effect resulting in the charming degradé of a shirtdress showing applied denim pockets.

Paying homage to the brand’s DNA rooted in eveningwear, the collection offered a range of seductive jersey dresses, sometimes featuring opulent hardware details.

The same inspirations and motifs defined the men’s lineup, where elegant tailoring peppered by tone-on-tone wild animal motifs was juxtaposed with rock ’n’ roll studded leather jackets, as well as eye-catching printed shirts tucked into denim pants.