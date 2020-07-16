Salvatore Ferragamo Resort 2021

Less but better – a design philosophy often associated with Dieter Rams – was the approach that Salvatore Ferragamo embraced for resort. Compared to previous seasons, the Florentine luxury house presented a more concise collection, and it felt very focused, and appropriate for the current times.

During a Zoom meeting from a beautiful house designed by Maurizio Tempestini close to the seaside resort of Forte Dei Marmi in Tuscany, Ferragamo creative director Paul Andrew explained that the original inspiration for the season was mid-century Scandinavian design. “I rented a new flat in Florence and I was actually looking into those pieces, which really impressed me with their functionality, clean lines and organic feel,” he said.

The silhouettes had that feeling, and added up to compelling, versatile wardrobe for day and night.

In keeping with Salvatore Ferragamo’s goal to have 25 percent of its collections crafted from certified sustainable materials by next year, eco-friendly fabrics were employed throughout, including an organic cotton of T-shirt trimmed in leather peeking out from underneath a suit featuring an elongated sleeveless jacket.

Leather and suede treated with a soft hand played a starring role in the collection, appearing, for example, matched with crochet inserts on a feminine dress or mingling with cotton on a pair of pants worn with a chic polo knit. Smartly incorporating accessories into ready-to-wear pieces, Andrew designed a flared skirt worked in bright orange with a detachable leather belt. And he paid tribute to the brand’s leather craftsmanship via a sensual, laced-up motif on a sartorial blazer.

Juxtaposing soft shapes and more structured designs in leather goods, Andrew presented a new sophisticated top handle with the Gancini buckle, as well as a plush hobo bag.