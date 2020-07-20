Sportmax Resort 2021

The intriguing character portrayed by Romy Schneider in 1969’s cult movie “La Piscine” inspired the sensuality that Sportmax injected into its resort 2021 collection.

Graphic cutouts and slits peppered the lineup’s body-hugging silhouettes, which echoed Nineties references.

Leather wrap dresses revealed open backs, as well as the ribbed knits showing lingerie-inspired thin straps. The brand’s signature sartorial look was this season revised with unexpected touches, including the vanishing pleats of a double-breasted coat.

Usually focused on a monochromatic look, for resort Sportmax introduced a range of prints, spanning from the bamboo-inspired motif splashed on a shirt matched with a coordinating pencil skirt to the upholstery-like romantic florals appearing on an asymmetric dress and the micro flowers in neon tones of a stretch mini frock featuring a tactile texture that mimicked terrycloth.

Stepping outside its comfort zone and taking some risks, this season Sportmax veered toward a more audacious, quintessentially feminine look, which felt refreshing and liberating.