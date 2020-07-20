If the coronavirus crisis brought a new desire for minimalism and essentials to many fashion houses, Donatella Versace didn’t let it blunt her flamboyance or joie de vivre.

The Versace brand is commonly associated with fun, positivity, audacity and sensuality, elements that took center stage in the new men’s and women’s capsule collection featuring two drops: one see-now-by-now hitting stores in August and one delivered in accordance with resort schedules in November.

Spanning quintessentially summery pieces, but also more transitional attire, the Versace Flash capsule felt smartly conceived across different merchandising categories. However, Versace didn’t compromise her audacity for pure commercial reasons, and delivered a bold lineup that felt authentically Versace.

Impeccably constructed leather jackets and coats, as well as sharply tailored silhouettes — this season a new eye-catching boxy shoulder was introduced in the women’s range — were peppered with metallic rings, echoing the circular shape of a paparazzi’s long-lens camera. After all, who knows paparazzi’s tricks more then Versace herself?

The brand’s signature flared, belted minidresses were rendered in audacious patchworks, including snakeskin motifs, wild animal sports and Barocco patterns. Shirts with padded shoulders tucked into plissè skirts, as well as as argyle cropped knits worn with fluid trousers, were worked in a charming palette of delicate tones.

Versace also got inspired by archival scarf motifs and applied them eye-catching patchwork denim jackets, while the classic medusa head got a pop makeover, inspired by the covers of vinyl records. They appeared as an allover print on jeans, worn with sustainable cable knit sweaters and cardigans in baby blue and lilac shades.