Vivetta Resort 2021

For resort 2021, Vivetta Ponti returned to her roots reimagining some of the staples of her feminine and sweet aesthetic. “When you stay at home for two months, you have all the time to rethink and reflect on your work,” said Ponti, recalling the challenges of readying the lineup during the lockdown via FaceTime fittings.

With nature serving as inspiration for the collection, delicate floral prints bloomed on signature girly dresses with ruffles and cropped jackets, while embroidered appliqués decorated crisp shirts and miniskirts. Further infusing a bucolic feel to the lineup, Ponti profusely deployed eyelet fabric to craft breezy dresses and palazzo pants in white and acid green tones.

Her signature hands-around-the-collar motif was rendered in different versions, including a monochrome option also used as embellishment to underline cutouts on shirts and frocks, while more eccentric collars in colored sequins, macramé and crystals contrasted with printed dresses with puffed sleeves.

To offset the sugar-coated lineup, Ponti introduced checkered sartorial blazers with cutouts and oversize bomber jackets.