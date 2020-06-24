Adeam Resort 2021

Of the few brands that have moved forward with resort, two trends have begun to emerge: a focus on clothes with longevity, and utilizing existing fabric stock. Creative director Hanako Maeda checked both those boxes in her tightly edited resort lineup.

Comprising basic building blocks to the Adeam woman’s wardrobe, silhouettes emphasized convertability while wrinkle-resistant fabrics came from core stock. Japanese crepe, for instance, was cut into a lounge-y pantsuit that could double as a conference call outfit, and as the front of a mixed media cardigan with knitwear back and sleeves both polished and effortless. The appeal of a top with sleeves that could completely unbutton was twofold: functional and creative, with multiwear potential at a time when discretionary spending is done with caution.

She injected signature quirkiness into feminine shirting and a billowy cotton poplin shirtdress. The color palette of neutrals, black, white and navy make it easy to fold into any wardrobe.

For the look book, she enlisted help from model friends Kiko Arai, Yuka Mannami and Hanaka Hori (who have all modeled in previous campaigns), giving them freedom to style themselves, resulting in a sense of reality. “I’m a female designer and I think personal expression is really important,” she said on a call from Tokyo, where she’s been quarantined since March. “I really wanted to see how the women would style the pieces with their personal expression and how they would actually wear it in their everyday lives.”

Doing her part to tackle human rights issues around the world, Maeda will be donating a portion of resort sales from her three stand-alone stores to UNICEF, where an initiative has been set up to help children in developing countries affected by the pandemic. “I think it’s important even in fashion to think beyond being creatives and just producing collections and think about our role in the world and how we can give back to society.”