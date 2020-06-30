Kobi Halperin Resort 2021

Titled “A Pillar of Strength,” Kobi Halperin’s resort collection was a fashion response to a challenging year, taking inspiration from a recent trip to Kyoto’s bamboo forest as a symbol of strength, elegance and flexibility.

Halperin injected signature easy silhouettes with floral and bamboo motifs. Drapey capelike shirting was embellished with dégradé sequins in floral arrangements, while softly tailored coats featured graphic black-and-white patterns. Florals that appeared almost hand-drawn topped soft tailoring, an evolving category that also included new takes on pinstripes. The inspiration trip showed up elsewhere in kimono-like robes and dresses, like a feminine red dress with graphic white embroidery.

There was an ease to the collection inspired in part by the hope that women can dress up and go out when the collection hits stores in November. Soft tailoring, matching ombré sets and shirting with elegantly pleated sleeves or contrasting colors were examples of dressier items that wouldn’t require much effort.

Though an adjustment, Halperin has found the silver lining in designing from home: being able to share his work with his kids and engaging more intimately with customers and retail partners to consider their wants and needs. “Like nature, and like bamboo, we will return and rebuild stronger and more resilient together,” he said.