Lafayette 148 Resort 2021

What do clothes look like during quarantine for a brand in the business of dressing busy women? For creative director Emily Smith, it was all about the art of balance: between Eighties references and Parisienne femininity, and easy yet luxe silhouettes.

In November, she conceived resort with an Eighties frame of mind — think glam, sequins, lurex, big shoulders and cinched waistlines. Then the coronavirus hit and Eighties seemed a bit max at a time when customers have nowhere to go. Finding a balance between lounge and play, and believing that women will always love getting dressed up, Smith made resort a celebration of versatile clothes needed at home now that could also easily work for future events out.

Positioned as a holiday collection, the focus was placed on pajama dressing, soft tailoring and posh monochromatic looks whose vibrancy was inspired in part by that perennial fashion world reference — the work of French artist and photographer Guy Bourdin. Hibiscus suiting with emphasized shoulders, honey-colored satin pajama dressing and even cappuccino-colored sequined sets were relaxed takes on party attire for those who will likely entertain at home this holiday season. Supple leather separates, including a shortened green skirt, were casual takes on the Eighties theme, along with a collared blouse paired back to the brand’s foray into denim, which will launch in August.

While the collection focused on wear-occasion, such as soft knitwear and jersey dressing that will get more use, glitzy items such as a billowy gold-pleated dress and an emerald suit in liquid satin maintained an effortless quality that gave the collection broad appeal.