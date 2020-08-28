Maggie Marilyn Resort 2021

Maggie Hewitt has always pushed the needle of sustainability through her chic ready-to-wear label Maggie Marilyn. Season after season, Hewitt thoughtfully designs beginning to end (or mill to product packaging) with green innovations, and resort is no different.

Although turmoil and hardships have struck the world — and especially the fashion industry — over the last six months, Hewitt is looking at the time as an opportunity to “sink our roots, reset and build a better foundation to have longevity into the future.” The designer’s thoughts refer full-circle to a poem pulled from Rupi Kaur’s “The Sun and Her Flowers,” which Hewitt was inspired by while beginning to design her resort array. Although written four years ago, the poem begins, “It has been one of the greatest and most difficult years of my life. I learned everything is temporary.”

Hewitt described that resort was designed through many emotions emulated in the poem — love, heartbreak, hope, fear; however, restraint and “getting away from the greediness of fashion” were the two most prominent changes for the season. Resort is the label’s tightest collection to date due to Hewitt’s focus on designing considered pieces as opposed to full looks. For instance, a recycled cotton pink baby houndstooth blazer, elongated shirts with loose ruffles or fluid jersey dresses that could be dressed up or down. Instead of designing new full looks or offering her customer the “updated white jean” every season, Hewitt is intertwining her successful evergreen “Somewhere” line for wardrobing. In addition, looking forward, the designer is focusing on “allowing a great style to sell out and not needing to say “how can we manage to monetize this piece.” While Hewitt still pushes ahead with eco-friendly fabrics in her designs, her renewed intent of “less is more” in an industry that continually is pushing out newness is refreshing.