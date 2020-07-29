See by Chloé Resort 2021

In See by Chloé’s world of nonchalant femininity and effortless French style, far-flung locales are typical key starting points for design inspiration. But when the world is on lockdown stemming from COVID-19, even the fictitious travel plans of the SBC girl can be disrupted.

For resort, she still travels, albeit more locally, hopping on a train from Paris for a weekend in Arles, a cultural hotspot of art and Provencal life. The collection offered outfits mapped for every aspect of the trip, including city looks like a navy wool peacoat for the train ride, romantic day-to-evening micro print dresses for market strolls, and crepe de chine floral dresses with puff sleeves for gallery hopping. Fueled by a warm palette of sage, peach, burgundy and sand, the range creates a small sense of escapism for customers who will likely stay local when pieces are available in November.

Those searching for easy chic will find a quintessentially French striped polo paired with boyish shorts and off-beat bucket hat; a roomy knit sweater over bohemian floral pants; a graphic logo sweater, and the season’s Cecilya leather bucket bag that comes in three sizes ranging from coin purse to book carrier. Utilitarian outfits were actually meant to relax in, with standouts including a faded denim ensemble and oversize cotton gabardine painter’s top. There was humor to round out the collection through the season’s sun-kissed pineapple prints — splashed onto breezy linen dresses or vintage tees styled with signature lattice-laced denim — and with tiny leather pineapple charms for a sense of fun.