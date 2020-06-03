Tanya Taylor Resort 2021

While normalcy seems a long way off, many people in the industry are striving for some sense of it at this unprecedented moment. For some, that includes going forward with resort 2021 collections against the advice of the CFDA. In a Tuesday morning Zoom appointment, Tanya Taylor showed her lineup, recast as a holiday 2020 capsule. Prior to the meeting, she sent fabric swatches — a smart, helpful step.

Taylor explained that the collection was well underway by the time the shutdown went into effect, and that she has assurances on orders from the major retailers with which she works, even name-checking Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman along with Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Shopbop. “It’s not big, it’s definitely downsized,” she said of the promised business, noting that it was secured in part by moving pre-fall to a December delivery, “a quick solution to how to free up some money.”

Taylor’s aesthetic exudes unabashed optimism, a welcomed perspective right now. “We started thinking about the joy of getting dressed up,” she said. She found inspiration in women who have shown online “how they were still getting dressed at home, being creative, creating joyful content.”

She’s playing to such women with a feisty, flirty lineup and a lookbook shot on five of her inspirations — women from across the country to whom she sent clothes and instructed to style with DIY abandon. The stylish ladies (Diamond Mahone, Camilla Engstrom, Mosha Lundstrom Halbert, Yasmin Geurts and Renata Zandonadi) either self-photographed or were shot by partners-in-quarantine, and each created a fun companion video. Done up in party-ready fare, Zandonadi engaged in a mock run-through of housekeeping chores; Engstrom danced through her camera time.

As for the clothes, they’re adorable — a pretty puffed sleeve here; shimmery lamé tiers there; a kitschy hand-painted cosmetics print and polka dots worked into a lineup of various pinks, black and white. It all projects a girliness that’s decidedly unprecious, especially when the frothier pieces are tempered by casual trappings — a slouchy varsity sweater, sneakers or sturdy, flat boots. The point, Taylor said, is “to almost make people feel like yourself again, knowing that while you may not be going to the same functions or using clothing in the same way, there’s still a spirit of how fashion should make you feel.”