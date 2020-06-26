Zimmermann Resort 2021

“From the beginning, it was about love and family, good times and holiday; trying to create that mood through silhouette, print and color,” Nicky Zimmermann expressed over the phone of her brand’s resort collection origin. “I guess it’s a little bit of optimistically looking to that escapism of the future, which we truly believe will be alright, and there are great times ahead.”

Optimism through the joy of dressing up has always been the Zimmermann brand’s m.o., but for resort, this message was more important than ever. The brand’s unabashed femininity prospers through its continual churn of frilly frocks and ruffled, elevated beach-chic attire. Zimmermann explained that the collection, fortuitously, was started earlier than previous ones, enabling the brand to produce a robust offering for the season.

Titled “Lovestruck Feeling,” rose blooms and enlarged paisley prints inspired by vintage, hand-painted Spanish ceramics, and heart and love-centric words and motifs adorned the collection. Aside from vibrantly printed separates — a tiered ruffled paisley skirt or multicolor rose-printed romper — and romantic dresses, the collection’s most darling styles incorporated, for the first time, the use of crinoline within their signature frills. Whether in the hems and collars of airy, playful minidresses or in the tiered ruffles of a standout white, rose embroidered cotton skirt and matching cropped blouse, the effect gave the garments new movement and bounce (which could be seen even through the look book).

But how important is a collection of “optimistic clothing” if the brand values don’t reflect a message of inclusivity. During the first week of June, Zimmermann was under fire for allegations of racial discrimination; the brand responded to those allegations by stating that, “The company has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in its workplaces,” with intentions to ensure diversity in recruitment, to create a diversity and inclusion leadership group, to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in America and the Aboriginal Legal Service in Australia, and to ensure “constant” diverse representation in its campaigns and shows, both behind the scenes and on the runway, among other initiatives.

Over the phone, Zimmermann added: “It’s incredibly important that we’re always at the forefront of moving forward and becoming where we believe we should be in the future and doing everything we can to get that right…it’s something that’s forever for us, moving forward. It’s not a moment, it’s forever.”