MM6 Maison Margiela Resort 2021

“Where does one garment end and another begin?” asked MM6 Maison Margiela in notes on the label’s resort collection, which offered a twisting exploration of this question. The creative team invented a lineup of playful new silhouettes that carried whiffs of their predecessors — classic suits, dresses or denim jackets — and an air of Nineties chic. Full denim dresses and coats were fashioned to look like separate jeans and jacket combinations, or spliced with panels of different material. The legs of blue jeans were added to a pair of black shorts, with a jeans shirt thrown on top — but with black sleeves from the elbow to the wrist. One fitted knit dress in a soft periwinkle had extra holes in the sleeves, so it could be worn as a short-sleeve dress with extra panels hanging down from the elbow. Another, in the label’s signature nude, could be worn with matching trousers, as a spaghetti-strap top with the skirt of the dress hanging down the front, or switched around as a dress with an open back. Suits were made with sweatshirt material, and traditional button-up shirts were cut extra wide, with Velcro strips on the sides to cinch it at the waist. Prince of Wales patterns were printed onto light materials, or applied to a sheer, fitted top.

Accessories were equally inventive, and included cork heeled boots, jelly sandals made with felt, bucket-hat handbags and leather purses made in the shape of gift ribbons.