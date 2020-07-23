Off-White Resort 2021

Structure versus flux: Off-White’s resort collection could well function as a metaphor for the uncertainty gripping the world as the coronavirus upends our daily habits. Virgil Abloh named the line “Bohemian Blur,” in reference to the watery print that was a central theme.

“The visual represents movement, strength, flow-through and abstraction; the world’s ‘new normal’ is not yet defined,” the collection notes stated. “In order to face what will come, to progress as a society, and to evolve for the greater good, fluidity — even if imperfect — is necessary.”

The print, in pink-and-black or monochrome versions, appeared on asymmetric dresses and tops, pleated skirts and structured blazers alike. Abloh is fond of a sharp shoulder, and this season, they were ramrod straight on coats, dress shirts and even a safari jacket.

The mix of strong tailoring with casual staples — leather biker jackets, puffer coats and track pants with cargo pockets on the knees — made for a clean silhouette that seemed tailor-made for these ambiguous times. Abloh dubbed it “wardrobe simplification.”

“In a moment when much is uncertain, fundamental elements are key,” his statement read. It’s safe to say this highly commercial lineup won’t rock the boat.