Y's Resort 2021

Transposing Japanese craft techniques onto the label’s signature minimalistic aesthetic continued to be the leitmotif for Y’s resort collection under the Black label — the Pink label was not presented this season due to the pandemic — dubbed “Contemporary Folklore” and designed by Yohji Yamamoto’s creative team.

Rope embroideries with dangling threads added romantic touches to lightweight pieces like a collarless shirtdress akin to a lab coat, while traditional dying techniques and a trompe l’oeil print of tulle and skeleton flowers provided graphic detail to modern silhouettes.

Elsewhere, Y’s signature wool gabardine pieces were encrusted with thin strips of cotton, another update that remained on brand while adding a subtle hint of fantasy.

