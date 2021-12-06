×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group IPO Attracting Additional Investors

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Area Resort 2022 Review

Area's exploration of texture and materials continues to wow.

View Gallery 12 Photos
View Gallery 12 Photos
Area Resort Collection 2022 Charlotte Wales/Courtesy of Area

“This is the holiday season, so for us, it was a great moment to do what we’re good at, which is explore embellishment,” said Area designer Piotrek Panszczyk during a preview of the New York label’s resort collection now available online.

And how.

Area’s exploration of texture and materials continues to wow, this season inspired by everything from royal brooches to fetish wear, flower children to fake nails.

“It’s about creating items people get excited about and have some sort of emotional connection to — that’s the beauty of clothing for us, how can we not overproduce and make things people want to treasure for life,” said Panszczyk, who founded Area in 2014 with Beckett Fogg.

Collection Gallery 12 Photos
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
View Gallery

Since then, the duo has managed to create a potent brand identity that’s now being filtered from couture to tailoring to T-shirts to crystal thongs.

In the last two years, they have settled into a see-now, buy-now schedule, which is working for them. “We’ve been training our customer to be part of that, and to get pieces before they sell out,” Panszczyk said, adding that a brick-and-mortar retail store in New York could be coming as soon as February.

In the meantime, among the resort season’s many intriguing objets was a scalloped edge miniskirt inspired by the tradition of Indian beetle embroidery, only using full sets of red fake nails and pearls as embellishment.

Area Resort Collection 2022 12 Photos
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
Area Resort Collection 2022
View Gallery

“We like to play with classic ideas but with unconventional materials,” he said.

They translated lace into metal work, creating hot pink, crystal-strung, glam-meets-gaudy lingerie pieces that would seem music video bound. “You decide what’s good or bad, we like to keep that option open to our clientele,” he explained of their inclusive point of view.

Riffing on the idea of fetish wear, a black cropped crystal cage corset blazer paired with a micro-mini with an oversized hip buckle was a knockout look that should also appeal to the label’s pop star fanbase. Meanwhile, a cropped pink fringed tweed blazer trimmed in crystals and a matching mini with a domed stud belt detail was a softer, Cher Horowitz take on suiting.

The duo brought their own spin to studding, enlarging the hardware, punching it through with stones, and using it on a drapey, one-shouldered dress. And they channeled flower power into a daisy top they worked hard to make more soft, moldable and easy to wear by mounting crystal chains on lightweight wadding.

“Our couture pieces are notoriously heavy. It’s always a battle of getting the weight down. But each season we’re getting smarter at working with different types of metals,” said Panszczyk. “What we do veers toward jewelry a lot and with that comes its own set of problems. But the problem solving is what keeps us going.”

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Area Resort 2022 Review

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Area Resort 2022 Review

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Area Resort 2022 Review

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Area Resort 2022 Review

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Area Resort 2022 Review

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad