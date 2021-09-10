Monse Resort 2022

Who didn’t need their own form of therapy and escapism after the last year and a half?

For resort, Monse cofounders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim embraced the ideas of discovering escapism through figurative, literal, mental and emotional outlets and “trips.”

“For me, it was going to the gym,” Kim said prior to their NYFW runway show.

“You can combine rope climbing with marijuana trips,” Garcia chimed in, referring to sporty silhouettes and the non-print-print of the season, which quite literally featured motifs of a man rock climbing, as well as mushrooms and leafy florals (alluding to other “trips”), even retro little clocks, TVs, cars and radios. “Finding a way to figure out your sanity through what this summer was like — where we thought you were about to leave it, escape this COVID-19 world, and it came right back down,” Garcia noted pre-show. “We’re trying to be vulnerable, genuine and expressive about what designing this summer was like.”

Their result was optimistic, with a youthful, sporty cool meets modern, 1960s, happy, hippie vibe. There were sporty logoed crop tops with cargo pant meets athletic jogger shorts and trousers; sexy but simple body-hugging dresses and with cutout details; hoodies and oversize dresses with exposed shoulders; psilocybin handkerchief scarf printed dresses; outerwear with rope lacing details (also a nod to their “Gossip Girl”-themed fall collection) or a Technicolor crochet back panel.

The duo also brought the hippie feeling into knitwear in a very urban, Monse way like oversize striped rugby cardigans worn with crochet gym shorts.

Whether the Pier 62 skatepark set show, where models journeyed up and down the slopes of the runway, was an accidental metaphor for another “trip” (or not), the collection felt just right for the resort season.