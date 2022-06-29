Nanushka Resort 2023

Having a baby will change a woman’s perspective on many things.

In Nanushka creative director Sandra Sandor’s case, the way the body “can adapt and change so fast” during pregnancy made her appreciate the beauty in imperfection. She just welcomed a new baby with her husband Peter Baldaszti, cofounder and chief executive officer at Nanushka and parent company Vanguards Group.

Many sexy dresses this time are made in stretchy fabric, while the outerwear comes with a slightly cinched waist design to project a nicer proportion.

She also used asymmetrical silhouettes in necklines, paneling and hems, which she and her team took months to perfect, as well as the abstract illustration of curvacious women seen on a cream shirt to manifest this idea for the resort 2023 collection.

“This collection aims to reevaluate the idealistic perception of what it means for a garment to be beautiful. Like the ethos of the Bauhaus says, if an object is designed to function, well then it will, by definition, be beautiful. I really love that and that’s a valid principle for Nanushka,” Sandor said.

The collection, presented in the form of a look book shot in Portugal, also had a large portion of gender-fluid offerings, as Sandor “really wanted to effortlessly blur the line between femininity and masculinity.”

In terms of accessories, the fringed tote bag, woven from raffia and adorned with tassels across the base, is likely to be a street style must-have next January.