×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Montblanc Debuts Hotel-like Flagship in Paris

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Unveil Tommy Factory, a Warhol-inspired Creative Playground

Fashion

Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Roland Mouret's first collection under new ownership was full of sculpture, and sizzle.

View Gallery 41 Photos
View Gallery 41 Photos
Roland Mouret Resort 2023 Courtesy

Resort 2023 is Roland Mouret’s first collection under new ownership, Han Chong’s SP Collection.

While it doesn’t signal a new direction for the brand — Mouret’s signature curves were still out in force — it was a more focused outing than in the past, and far more versatile.

“It’s a crowded market and we put a lot of effort into every piece,” Chong said during an exclusive interview with Mouret earlier this year.

Collection Gallery 41 Photos
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
View Gallery

“Han was adamant that I open up the necklines ⁠— ‘Give me more neckline,’” Mouret recalled Chong telling him. Hence the deep V-neck on an orange gown with power shoulders, and on a turquoise off-the shoulder midi dress.

“He also likes things to be practical and pure, without being boring and plain,” said Mouret, adding that this collection has “more movement and draping — and fewer zippers. It’s as if I’m trying to ‘control’ the outfit less. The silhouettes are more supple, and I’m trying to destroy this idea of an ‘office dress.’

Roland Mouret Resort 2023 41 Photos
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Roland Mouret Resort 2023
View Gallery

“These outfits need to be a woman’s best friend, to go from day to night, and be relevant for now,” Mouret added.

Fabrics included stretch viscose, wool crepe, jersey, cashmere and wool, with embellishments including sequins and diamanté. There was certainly more flesh on show, but the curvy silhouettes and punchy colors were unmistakably Mouret.

To create shape and sculpt the figure, Mouret created knits from a mix of chenille and power mesh, and dresses with cutout details, sheer mesh panels, internal corsets and boning at the waist.

There was great tailoring in the mix, too, including a black tuxedo coat, while a viscose wedding gown could easily be popped out of a suitcase in keeping with the collection’s easy, versatile approach.

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Roland Mouret Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad