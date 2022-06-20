×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Designer Andrea Lieberman had Miami on her mind.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
A.L.C Resort 2023 Courtesy of A.L.C

“Business, touch wood, is fantastic,” said Andrea Lieberman during a preview of her resort 2023 A.L.C. collection. “We’re in the process of opening a store in Miami in October, we launched swimwear, we found our sweet spot.”

What’s selling is “dresses, dresses, dresses,” the designer said. “People are going out with a vengeance.”

For resort that meant modern, short, structured LBDs in cady fabrications with cutouts and puff sleeves, or sheer mesh inserts, and resort-ready satin halter slips, ruched jersey dresses or all-out gowns with crystal-edged cutouts.

Continuing the party theme into separates, a crystal mesh skirt looked great with an oversize white boyfriend shirt, and silver vegan leather pleated skirt with a cozy fisherman sweater. The brand’s successful Paloma pillow bag was given a rhinestone dusting, too.

Suiting has also become key for the 14-year-old contemporary brand, and a fluid peach silk suit designed “for that moment when you want to feel more strong feminine than soft feminine,” Lieberman said.

A.L.C Resort 2023 28 Photos
A.L.C Resort 2023
A.L.C Resort 2023
A.L.C Resort 2023
A.L.C Resort 2023
A.L.C Resort 2023
A.L.C Resort 2023
A.L.C Resort 2023
View Gallery

Other suits were more ’60s-inspired with a slight flare at the ankle, including one in a lime green brocade the designer named the “Carlyle,” “because I grew up near the Carlyle Hotel and our store is a stone’s throw from it,” she said. A raspberry velvet tuxedo made even more of a statement.

A.L.C. has made vegan leather a growth category, broadening it from outerwear to sophisticated daywear, including a priced-right cognac vegan leather oversized blazer and carpenter skirt, which the former stylist paired with a grass-green sweater and lavender bag.

When it came to the pops of colors and party-ready styles, Lieberman explained that she had Miami New Year’s on her mind. “We will definitely have our Miami store open in the Design District by then.”

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

A.L.C. Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A.L.C. Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A.L.C. Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A.L.C. Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A.L.C. Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A.L.C. Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad