A.L.C. Resort 2023

“Business, touch wood, is fantastic,” said Andrea Lieberman during a preview of her resort 2023 A.L.C. collection. “We’re in the process of opening a store in Miami in October, we launched swimwear, we found our sweet spot.”

What’s selling is “dresses, dresses, dresses,” the designer said. “People are going out with a vengeance.”

For resort that meant modern, short, structured LBDs in cady fabrications with cutouts and puff sleeves, or sheer mesh inserts, and resort-ready satin halter slips, ruched jersey dresses or all-out gowns with crystal-edged cutouts.

Continuing the party theme into separates, a crystal mesh skirt looked great with an oversize white boyfriend shirt, and silver vegan leather pleated skirt with a cozy fisherman sweater. The brand’s successful Paloma pillow bag was given a rhinestone dusting, too.

Suiting has also become key for the 14-year-old contemporary brand, and a fluid peach silk suit designed “for that moment when you want to feel more strong feminine than soft feminine,” Lieberman said.

Other suits were more ’60s-inspired with a slight flare at the ankle, including one in a lime green brocade the designer named the “Carlyle,” “because I grew up near the Carlyle Hotel and our store is a stone’s throw from it,” she said. A raspberry velvet tuxedo made even more of a statement.

A.L.C. has made vegan leather a growth category, broadening it from outerwear to sophisticated daywear, including a priced-right cognac vegan leather oversized blazer and carpenter skirt, which the former stylist paired with a grass-green sweater and lavender bag.

When it came to the pops of colors and party-ready styles, Lieberman explained that she had Miami New Year’s on her mind. “We will definitely have our Miami store open in the Design District by then.”