×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Beauty

Puig Buys Majority Stake in Byredo

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Homme/Femme

Amiri Resort 2023

Mike Amiri found the fun in his third women's collection.

View Gallery 19 Photos
View Gallery 19 Photos
Amiri Resort 2023 Hart Lëshkina/Courtesy of Amiri

Mike Amiri found the fun in his third women’s collection, with logos, bubble shapes and bubble gum colors rocking him out of his neutral-hued, tailored sensibility just enough and pushing him more toward California street casual.

“The first couple of collections were the groundwork, and this collection was the bridge not only to the menswear, but to the synergy we want to have with the two as a lifestyle and a vibe that’s really chill,” he said of the loosened-up resort lineup, which picked up from his men’s collection shown in Los Angeles in February a bit of grunge (check the grandpa cardigan with “Amiri” spelled out across the diamond pattern) and skater (see the low-slung baggy trousers).

With the backing of Renzo Russo’s OTB, the L.A. designer is in building mode with stores in Beverly Hills, New York, Miami and Las Vegas and, opening on July 15, his first international store in Tokyo.

And with this women’s collection, it’s evident he’s getting more comfortable experimenting — maybe not yet with the star and bandana motifs, or the crystal embellished jeans that are hallmarks of his menswear, but with the way ’90s nostalgia has been trending, that might not be a bad idea.

Amiri Resort 2023 19 Photos
Amiri Resort 2023
Amiri Resort 2023
Amiri Resort 2023
Amiri Resort 2023
Amiri Resort 2023
Amiri Resort 2023
Amiri Resort 2023
View Gallery

“This collection was one of the most consistent with men’s as far as design, but what’s fun is taking those proportions and adapting them into womenswear with little adjustments in length and the waist,” he said.

Amiri brought his signature kick flares into a women’s wardrobe as part of a great-looking, West Coast-style black boucle suit with low-slung cargo pants matched to a slightly shrunken double-breasted blazer, and as white leather cargo pants worn Seattle-style with an oversize flannel wool shirt.

He lasered denim into a plaid pattern, with “Amiri” spelled out in the checks, cut it into a cropped cocoon jacket, and layered an even teenier cropped jacket underneath. There was lots of layered proportion play, with baby blazers under oversize ones, big sweaters over shrunken ones and so on, while Amiri’s love of hybrids appeared in the French terry hoods on wool jackets, and drop terry waists on pants.

The designer put a big focus on outerwear, riffing on the ubiquitous puffer jacket with a whimsical grape-colored cropped bubble parka that was like baby Gap Yeezy, and a long, black modular parka with buttoned panels that can be released to create movement. “So you’re not fully covered…” he explained of the shape, also done in black leather with biker jacket details, which made for a fabulous coat. The staple Amiri men’s varsity jacket was also given a baby pink makeover.

“I don’t want anything too difficult,” he said, “I want everything to feel relaxed and easy.”

As to whether he will be bringing women’s to the runway anytime soon, he said, “It’s gaining momentum, the collection is growing, our partners are really happy. If I want to add that story, I definitely could, so let’s see.”

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Hot Summer Bags

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Amiri Resort 2023 Collection Finds the

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad