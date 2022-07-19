Le Superbe Resort 2023

“We’ve been getting feedback from our stores that the customer wants to get dressed up faster, they don’t want to wait [until] October,” said L.A. designer Jeannine Braden, who will start delivering her Le Superbe holiday collection early, in September.

“It’s kind of silly to hold back on it because everyone wants to be celebratory and flamboyant,” she said during a preview, reflecting how her years of experience as a retailer, at Fred Segal Flair, influence her choices now as a designer.

Judging from the crowds waiting to get into Hollywood hot spots like Ka’Teen and Desert 5 Spot this summer, wearing all manner of tulle tops, sequins and bandage dresses before the sun even goes down, she’s not wrong.

Go big or go home was the theme of her opulent yet wearable resort collection, which has lots of going-out options at an advanced contemporary price point, starting with her signature swishy pleated skirts (beloved by Belinda Carlisle) in silver-gold lamé mix, leopard or rainbow ombre sequins, to pair with silky rose or shadow leopard print blouses. Fuzzy faux furs, and sparkly knits abound, but a gray cable-knit cropped cardigan with sequin palm tree embroideries is truly Cali festive.

“We tried to do silhouettes we knew. It’s a tricky time, you want people to wear it and feel fabulous and maybe wear it again,” Braden said of trying to create fashion that’s not disposable.

With plenty of weddings back on the calendar, Braden served up several slinky sequin dresses that hug all the right places, including a silvery long-sleeve number that looks like it should cost more.

In the category of what she calls “high sport,” a black-and-white houndstooth sequin bomber works with black slit front ponte leggings, and easy sweatshirts and sweatshirt dresses get dressed up with jewels or feather trim.