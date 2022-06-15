×
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023

For resort 2023, Alberta Ferretti mixed sun-kissed colors, geometric motifs and relaxed silhouettes in an effortlessly polished collection.

Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023 Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Nature inspired the sun-kissed colors, ornamental motifs and relaxed fit of the polished collection Alberta Ferretti designed for resort.

Keeping her prime focus on the needs of women, Ferretti balanced the brand’s signature femininity with the functionality of utilitarian pieces and uncomplicated shapes, all the while working with elongated silhouettes and indulging volumes to convey further ease.

Fluid pajama-like suits and breezy long dresses were juxtaposed to practical outerwear — from trenchcoats to safari jackets — as well as a series of pragmatic yet elegant jumpsuits crafted from different, solid-colored fabrics, ranging from taffeta to broderie anglaise.

Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Mandala-like patterns popped up here and there on these items, too, in addition to being printed on fluid silk long jackets and pants or replicated on a pretty macramé caftan. Flanking the geometric motifs, sunflower appliqués introduced a dash of eccentricity when blooming on see-through shirts and dresses, including charming long frocks in aquamarine or ochre. The botanical theme continued on ethereal chiffon gowns as well as a billowing shirtdress to be worn as a stand-alone piece or layered over shorts.

Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023
“I like the idea that you can customize and interpret a garment, so to have women really make a piece of clothing their own,” said Ferretti during a walk-through in Milan, when she highlighted the versatility of the lineup by showing multiple ways to style the clothes.

As her customers are also resuming nightlife gatherings, Ferretti made room for lively party pants and dresses covered in sequins in different shapes, sizes and hues that evoked the shades of a twinkling blue sea. It added to other sparkling numbers that further enhanced the collection’s sun-drenched aura.

