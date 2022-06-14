×
Alessandra Rich Resort 2023

The designer imbued a free-spirited vibe in a collection filled with dressed-up solutions for night adventures and charming, easy-peasy pieces to mix and match.

Alessandra Rich Resort 2023 Courtesy of Alessandra Rich

Leave it to Alessandra Rich to reprise the 2002 Latin hit song “Obsesión” by Aventura in her collection’s press notes, raising a smile and striking a nostalgic chord in the reader.

Before dubbing the collection after the band and including verses of the lyrics in the text, Rich said the song became a fixture on the set of the look book shot in Southern Italy. In addition to speaking volumes about the designer’s signature ironic attitude, the musical reference also set the tone of the lineup, which was infused with a free-spirited vibe evoking exotic destinations and summer music festivals rather than nodding to the suave gatherings of the brand’s Ladies Who Lunch audience.

This seasonal shift marks another step in the journey Rich kicked off last year, when she doubled her output by launching pre-collections, which are offering the designer more opportunities to tinge her signature bon-ton aesthetics with new nuances — at times provocative, at times carefree, but always feminine and youthful.

Filled with desirable pieces, the “Aventura” collection further pointed to a sensual, unapologetic direction with its combination of dressed-up solutions for night adventures and charming, easy pieces to mix and match.

Breezy chiffon dresses with spaghetti straps and a cascade of frills rendered in solid colors, leopard print or in tie-dye effects fell into the former category, along with a glamorous fire red dress with a deep side slit trimmed with feathers and a sensual black gown with a plunging V-neck.

In addition to quintessentially Rich floral dresses and polka-dot midi frocks with Peter Pan collars, girly options included lovely knitted sets in shrunken proportions, which could easily work separately in combination with denim or cargo pants. Keeping with the scaled-down silhouette, matching cropped jackets and miniskirts came in pastel checkered patterns with lace details or in brocade with suede inserts.

Rich conveyed a sense of freedom and wildness introducing two opposite symbols: A butterfly motif appeared on colorful, second-skin knit separates, while flame-shaped embellishments spiced up leather pants, shorts and oversize jackets as well as a fierce halter neck top styled with black leather pants.

Adding to the refreshing narrative, a sparkly motorbike in flames depicted on a cropped T-shirt came with the “Rich & Wild” slogan, making for a statement bolder than a bachata move.

