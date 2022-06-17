Blumarine Resort 2023

Leveraging on the success of his Blumarine collections among celebrities and the popularity of the Y2K aesthetics – which he largely contributed to – Blumarine creative director Nicola Brognano continues to build on the sassy, low-waist, high-hemline look he’s brought to the brand.

Within the perimeter of this vision, he’s still finding ways to show range. If the previous fall season stretched to more mature, seductive territory, for resort Brognano tuned into a tougher, more utilitarian frequency.

Leather biker jackets and pants in denim-like fabrics made their intrusion in the Blumarine wardrobe, where the part dedicated to cargo pants was further expanded. Multi-pocket pants, shorts and skirts in different lengths abounded for resort, rendered in fluid satin and evoking R&B music videoclips of yore. There’s also a camouflage pattern that was actually created by blowing up the brand’s signature rose.

To complement the looks, matching shirts were buttoned the bare minimum to show the abs while bralettes peeked from under frilled chiffon options that added a gentle touch to the silhouette. Along the same lines, ruffled poplin shirts served as minidresses and were layered over hooded T-shirts and tank tops reinterpreting the Blumarine logo in a Gothic font.

“It’s always very visual, based on what I feel or see around in that moment,” Brognano said about his creative process, which tends to flow without the constraints of a specific seasonal inspiration. As a result, his fashion appears free of gimmicks, immediate and coherent, which is probably why it works so well on Instagram, too.