Dsquared2 Resort 2023

A laid-back, youthful vibe ran through the nifty collection Dean and Dan Caten introduced for resort, which stayed true to their signature party spirit.

Playing with layers, different textures and references, the designers imagined an unfussy wardrobe that could take their too-cool-to-care muses from daytime surfing and skating activities to nighttime hangouts.

Tulle dresses were layered over T-shirts, cargo pants and washed jeans, while a delicate laced frock peeked out from underneath an oversize hoodie with tie-dye motifs. A gothic undertone added edge to the lineup, as seen in the dark palette the Catens favored for ’80s-inspired blazers in crushed velvet and dresses with puffed shoulders.

As a counterpoint, the designers introduced zingy accents of pink, fuchsia, orange, green and baby blue that brightened the mood of the bold collection. Cue the effortlessly cool and Gen Z-ready look matching pink washed jeans with a studded bikini top visible through a sheer tulle dress and accessorized with cartoony sneakers in maxi proportions, as well as the multicolored lace skirt styled with a red windbreaker.

On a pure dressed-up front, the Catens delivered ruched and sequined minidresses, cheeky laced frocks to be thrown over swimsuits (a glam little black dress with a see-through bow-shaped cutout was the highlight) as well as some girly options that spotlighted the duo’s fun take on the bon-ton aesthetic, including a bouclé miniskirt and cropped jacket in flashy tones.

An ultimate touch of irony came via the logo of 7-Eleven, which was tweaked into “24-Seven Dsquared2” on T-shirts. A fitting slogan for a versatile collection filled with smart separates for any occasion.