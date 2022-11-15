×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Sustainability

Good News: U.S.-China Climate Negotiations Back On

Fashion

Inside the Thierry Mugler Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Camille Miceli unveiled an encyclopedic, flamboyant collection that will be celebrated next month in St. Moritz.

View Gallery 83 Photos
View Gallery 83 Photos
Emilio Pucci Resort 2023 Courtesy of Emilio Pucci

Ski suits and swimwear, everyday essentials and partywear, bold prints and monochrome looks, puffy volumes and body-conscious silhouettes: the work Camille Miceli is pushing at the artistic direction of Emilio Pucci stretches like an elastic band in multiple directions, yet always maintains the essence of the brand.

Anchoring this flexibility is her vision, which repositioned the label as a resort-focused brand, honoring its origins. She also made it see now, buy now, staging grand experiences that put the clothes in the lifestyle context she wanted to evoke. She first brought the fashion crowd to Capri, where the brand’s founder opened his initial boutique in 1951, and next month Miceli will present this collection at the glamorous slopes of St. Moritz – an equally important destination since Pucci brought a style revolution there in 1947 with his colorful ski wear.

“Pucci is a trip – a trippy trip,” said Miceli, whose bubbly personality breaks through even during a Zoom call. Her role in the journey? Helping the Pucci woman pack a versatile suitcase that could serve both winter weekends and tropical getaways as well as special occasions at every latitude.

For resort 2023, Miceli channeled Pucci’s heritage into ski suits, nylon puffers and anoraks splashed with the Marmo print in different shades, including blue hues that also decorated frilled bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and pareos. In between, tennis-inspired looks were further testament to the active lifestyle of Pucci clients.

In keeping with the attitude, daywear staples such as printed silk shirts were juxtaposed with partywear, including monochrome evening gowns with cut-outs, beaded t-shirt dresses with a texturized appeal, long fringed options with a festival vibe and unexpected gold leather pieces, including a motocross bolero.

The combination of different silhouettes further energized the lineup. Working with rounded shapes, which “evoke a certain gentleness and warmth,” Miceli included balloon skirts and shirts with puffy sleeves that added a frivolous touch. The blown-up volumes were made bolder via colorful patterns like the Rombi print and offset by body-conscious looks, such as knitted frocks stretching over the body and second-skin crop tops.

It was a packed collection but breaking it down most pieces still reconnected with the founder, including striped and hand-painted motifs from the archives.

Collection Gallery 82 Photos
Emilio Pucci Resort 2023
Emilio Pucci Resort 2023
Emilio Pucci Resort 2023
View Gallery

Miceli themes her collections after her starting points, such as “La Piazzetta” in her previous effort and “La Famiglia” now. The choice emphasizes the sense of community she aims to build around the brand and its multi-generational target. This time, Miceli further expanded the audience as she introduced men’s and genderless pieces, spanning from wide black gabardine trousers to printed boxy shirts.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emilio Pucci Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad