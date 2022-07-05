La Double J Resort 2023

The printed universe of La Double J has gradually expanded to cover everything from apparel to tableware since its launch in 2015, but editor-turned-entrepreneur J.J. Martin still found ways to splash her Technicolor patterns on new items with her resort effort.

The energetic founder approached the season with an encyclopedic mind-set, delivering several capsule collections for the occasions this release is to target, ranging from opulent occasionwear for the end-of-year holiday season to swimwear options for the first toe dips into the waters of exotic seaside destinations.

Eveningwear stood out for its rich brocade jacquards, fil-coupé and sparkly embroideries as well as floral appliqués on long frocks, minidresses, cropped tops and full skirts. Matching reversible puffers and parka jackets added to the high-drama moment, offering shelter from the cold weather in style.

“There have been plenty of cheap brands copying us. So we go up, we go higher,” said Martin when questioned about the richer-than-ever occasionwear focus.

While this section embodied the maximalist pinnacle of the lineup, more quotidian pieces were just as compelling. The brand’s first silk and cotton pajama sets looked comfy and chic; a trenchcoat style introduced for urban occasions charmed both in an eye-popping floral pattern as well as a classic camel version with printed silk collar and belt; a plethora of dresses came in many new silhouettes — from flouncy to essential A-line — or cut in shorter proportions to accommodate the needs and body types of a wider audience.

Beach options were versatile, too, with bikinis and one-piece swimsuits that could transition from daytime at the sea to sunset aperitivos, especially when styled with reversible skirts or airy caftans. Footwear developed with shoe manufacturer Roveda 1995 also shone bright, including wedge sandals bedecked in the seasonal prints.

For those still demurely approaching the exuberance of La Double J’s geometric and floral graphics, Martin released a gift capsule collection comprising printed travel pouches in different sizes, reversible silk bags and headbands. Yet these items are given out carefully: once one gets a taste of Martin’s vivid world, everything else might look faded in comparison.