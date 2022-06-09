×
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Moschino Resort 2023

Creative director Jeremy Scott evoked the ’60s and ‘70s traveling jet set with a fun collection loud in prints, bold colors and an unexpected crafty touch.

Moschino Resort 2023 Courtesy of Moschino

There’s never a dull trip when it comes to Jeremy Scott’s creative journey at Moschino. For resort, the American designer proved that quite literally, as he embraced the return to traveling in his own, joyful way.

No modern low-cost airlines or sloppy airport outfits were taken on board, as Scott wanted to evoke the jet-set traveling of the ’60s and ‘70s, and the good old days when the stylish moves of Cher, Diana Ross, Sharon Tate were documented by paparazzi rather than selfies.

“I was thinking about those gorgeous shots of celebrities in the ‘60s leaving the airport, just looking chic and nonchalant but totally put together,” Scott said over Zoom with a hint of nostalgia.

Moschino Resort 2023
The retro mood aligns with that of the men’s resort offering unveiled earlier this month, but a heightened sense of freedom ran through the wardrobe of the Moschino woman on the move.

Imbued with the brand’s playful spirit, the collection was loud in prints and colors while silhouettes conveyed ease. Scott mixed proportions, ranging from the ‘60s geometries of trapeze dresses and tailored miniskirt suits to the ‘70s-inspired elongated lines of maxi frocks and jumpsuits. Coincidentally, cherry prints and leather flower appliqués were juxtaposed to psychedelic swirls and hippie, crafty pieces.

Crochet looks — encompassing patchwork dresses, bra tops, wrap skirts and flared pants — particularly stood out, making for a refreshing addition into Scott’s lexicon.

“Those are really some of my favorite things I created in a long time,” said Scott, adding that his grandmother “used to make doilies, crochet, knits, all those things” and he enjoyed researching on those techniques while conceiving the collection.

Elsewhere, highlights included polka-dot prints that, at a closer look, revealed embroideries of smiley faces and full-on glam options, such as frocks with cutouts covered in sequined floral patterns and a showstopping hooded halter evening dress.

Fun accessories finished off the looks, ranging from Pan-Am-inspired bags to a tiny cherry-shaped minaudière that would make the security-check officers of any airport proud with its liquids’ rule-compliant size. A slightly bigger option resembling a globe could come in handy to pick destinations instead, though Moschino has already sorted out its next trip. The brand is headed to Milan to present the new menswear collection with a standalone runway show in 10 days. The best journeys take you home.

