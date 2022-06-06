×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

MSGM Resort 2023

Massimo Giorgetti served a one-way ticket to an imaginary island via a frisky lineup rich in tropical prints, artsy references and renditions of archival pieces.

View Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery 34 Photos
MSGM Resort 2023 Courtesy of MSGM

“Fashion should make you feel good and have fun, whether you design an item or buy it,” said MSGM founder Massimo Giorgetti during a preview at the brand’s new headquarters in Milan. Around him, standing out against the pristine walls, the vibrant tones and patterns of his frisky resort collection were a testament to his words.

Cementing his reputation as a talented interpreter of the mood and energy of the young generations, Giorgetti translated a desire for escapism into a one-way ticket to an imaginary island via a lineup rich in tropical prints, artsy references and renditions of archival pieces.

Collection Gallery 34 Photos
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
View Gallery

Hibiscus motifs bloomed on shirts, frilled tops and chiffon slip dresses, and appeared in combination with fruit and palms on second-skin tops or in the damier pattern of fun knitted separates. Striped patchworks were juxtaposed to tie-dye effects while cotton mesh enhanced the graphic quotient when peeking out from under blazers, layered on suits or as inserts on shirts and trench coats.

A more serene vibe exuded from a sweater in blurred, gradient hues. It nodded to the sunset scenes represented by Irish multimedia artist Yuri Pattison, whose work was showcased in Giorgetti’s experimental cultural hub Ordet in 2020.

MSGM Resort 2023 34 Photos
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
MSGM Resort 2023
View Gallery

“Ordet is really influencing my job,” said the designer, revealing that he pondered over collaborating with Pattison or pinning images of his artwork on his moodboard at that time. While he let the idea percolate for two years, his artistic research didn’t stop.

Gene Davis’ striped paintings inspired joyful fringed frocks, crochet mini dresses and a lovely set matching a black polo with a pleated skirt revealing different colors in its folds. Giorgetti also included the work of young photographer Anton Gottlob in the lookbook images. The landscape of the Sicilian island Filicudi was among the backdrops that evoked the carefree journey the designer imagined for the season.

Even if the exact destination of the trip remained unknown, Giorgetti surely packed a terrific suitcase, overflowing with approachable, feel-good pieces that were an invitation to relax and enjoy life. One could easily envision a Spritz or a mojito as perfect accessories to finish off the looks.

MSGM Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

MSGM Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

MSGM Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

MSGM Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

MSGM Resort 2023

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad