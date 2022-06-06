MSGM Resort 2023

“Fashion should make you feel good and have fun, whether you design an item or buy it,” said MSGM founder Massimo Giorgetti during a preview at the brand’s new headquarters in Milan. Around him, standing out against the pristine walls, the vibrant tones and patterns of his frisky resort collection were a testament to his words.

Cementing his reputation as a talented interpreter of the mood and energy of the young generations, Giorgetti translated a desire for escapism into a one-way ticket to an imaginary island via a lineup rich in tropical prints, artsy references and renditions of archival pieces.

Hibiscus motifs bloomed on shirts, frilled tops and chiffon slip dresses, and appeared in combination with fruit and palms on second-skin tops or in the damier pattern of fun knitted separates. Striped patchworks were juxtaposed to tie-dye effects while cotton mesh enhanced the graphic quotient when peeking out from under blazers, layered on suits or as inserts on shirts and trench coats.

A more serene vibe exuded from a sweater in blurred, gradient hues. It nodded to the sunset scenes represented by Irish multimedia artist Yuri Pattison, whose work was showcased in Giorgetti’s experimental cultural hub Ordet in 2020.

“Ordet is really influencing my job,” said the designer, revealing that he pondered over collaborating with Pattison or pinning images of his artwork on his moodboard at that time. While he let the idea percolate for two years, his artistic research didn’t stop.

Gene Davis’ striped paintings inspired joyful fringed frocks, crochet mini dresses and a lovely set matching a black polo with a pleated skirt revealing different colors in its folds. Giorgetti also included the work of young photographer Anton Gottlob in the lookbook images. The landscape of the Sicilian island Filicudi was among the backdrops that evoked the carefree journey the designer imagined for the season.

Even if the exact destination of the trip remained unknown, Giorgetti surely packed a terrific suitcase, overflowing with approachable, feel-good pieces that were an invitation to relax and enjoy life. One could easily envision a Spritz or a mojito as perfect accessories to finish off the looks.