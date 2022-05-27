×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Farfetch Resets Outlook on Russia, Weakness in China

Fashion

New for Victor Glemaud? A Fashion-infused First Line of Home Goods

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Fausto Puglisi designed an expansive, covetable collection with versatility and a multigenerational consumer in mind.

View Gallery 71 Photos
View Gallery 71 Photos
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023 Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Since his appointment as creative consultant two years ago, Fausto Puglisi has been proving that the animal-printed universe of Roberto Cavalli suits him to a T.

Not only did the Sicilian designer help to rev up the label and put it back in the spotlight, with celebrities from Megan Thee Stallion to Dua Lipa recently seen in his designs, but he seems to have cracked the code of making its strong identity and signature seductive aesthetics relevant for today — a complex task considering that the world and notion of sexiness have changed significantly since Cavalli’s heyday in the early Aughts.

Collection Gallery 71 Photos
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
View Gallery

So, what is actually sexy now? Choice, for one. The expansive resort collection Puglisi concocted aims to empower women to find their own interpretation of the word by embracing different silhouettes, ranging from impeccable tailoring to lady-like proportions, without giving away an inch of the fierceness etched in the brand’s DNA.

“There’s a sense of freedom in the volumes and in not labeling the woman as just ‘sexy’ or ‘classic.’ She doesn’t need the diktat of a designer anymore, she mixes things and that’s the beauty of it for me,” Puglisi said during a preview in Milan.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023 71 Photos
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023
View Gallery

Quintessentially Cavalli, body-conscious dresses with cutouts were still present in all their wild animal print glory — and were especially striking in the archival pheasant pattern — but other wearable options delivered equal sassiness.

Color-blocked double-face cashmere coats were thrown over suede sets with a denim feel or on slipdresses in froissé velvet and lace, a combination that was enriched with silk in easy-to-approach mini dresses as well as exalted in long, fluid options in solid tones or mixing coral, fuchsia and peach colors.

Bias-cut and midi skirts introduced a more mature feel, reaching an “aristocratic attitude” in a polished sartorial look rendered in an emerald-tinged leopard pattern.

Puglisi said he particularly looked to the U.S. this season, pointing to New Yorkers’ effortlessly cool style, which he further channeled via flat shoes. As the lineup progressed, his journey veered to Palm Springs, Calif., with the orange-y sunsets and relaxed vibe inspiring the tie-dye prints of caftans, sensual eveningwear with ruffles and fluid pajama sets. A stunning shearling coat recalling the motif added to the nonchalant attitude of the collection, which was appealing in its versatility and multigenerational approach.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad