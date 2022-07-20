Sportmax Resort 2023

Two different inspirations with opposite aesthetics converged into the edgy collection the Sportmax design team conceived for resort.

Victorian era-evoking rigor clashed with flashy psychedelic vibes in the concise lineup, which delivered austerity with a dash of rebellion. The synthesis of these two forces was embodied by the strong attitude of the seasonal muse, British singer PJ Harvey, whose images were pinned on one of the four mood boards behind the collection.

Despite the richness of visual references guiding the creative process, the result was straightforward and focused. Narrow silhouettes and elongated lines were juxtaposed to ample volumes, monochromatic dark looks contrasted with the swirling patterns in popping hues of jacquard knitted sets, while satin fabrics were layered on cotton pieces with raw cut finishes in the most appealing pairings of the collection.

Victorian references were more evident in the high collars and puffed sleeves of crisp shirts and the exaggerated shoulder constructions defining sculptural shapes in trench coats and blazer suits.

If a black leather dress and distressed t-shirts had a punkish feel, a Lycra dress with ruffles bridged the two souls of the collection with its popping aquamarine shade. This acted as a prelude to the psychedelic motifs of a knit frock and separates as well as of slogan t-shirts with wavy, rubberized lettering.

The collection’s duality also informed cool denim pieces, coming both in hourglass silhouettes and extra elongated proportions. Along with accessories such as sleek vinyl boots with wavy wedges and metal cuffs sitting above the elbows, these looks further helped to convey an overall youthful energy that will no doubt resonate with the brand’s urban crowd.