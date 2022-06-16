Versace Resort 2023

For resort, the Versace goddess — a multifaceted creature that has manifested under different, unapologetic guises through the years — morphed into a confident partygoer. Her temple is a club, her ritual is set to the tempo of a pulsating beat, her (fashion) power is devoted to nonchalantly pulling off a mix of disparate elements and references.

“This season feels very impulsive and energetic, as if our Versace girl has been out clubbing and is returning home in her boyfriend’s leather biker jacket worn over a light spring party dress,” Donatella Versace related. “It’s these contrasts of hard and soft, masculine and feminine, formal and playful, that I see the new generation questioning and ripping-up completely. It’s a powerful thing to do,” she added.

Embracing the same rebellious attitude, the brand’s chief creative officer shred the fashion rulebook to freely combine different Versace codes in her bold, youthful lineup.

Frilly dresses splashed with orchid prints in acid tones were worn over logo T-shirts or with wide-leg pants, telegraphing a grungy vibe. The fluidity of chiffon dresses contrasted with sharp, elongated tailoring, especially when peeking from under mannish pinstripe suits with ultra-structured, graphic shoulders.

Building on the textural quality of the collection, breezy dresses were often embellished with 3D flower embroideries and recycled sequins; tweed sets came with Lurex threads and studded embellishments; while soft, brushed leather separates introduced a biker theme. Stretch crushed velvet also made for terrific clubbing looks, as seen in neon minidresses with rolled edges and cutouts, as well as hooded tops and jumpsuits featuring crisscross details and Medusa buckles.

The Greca monogram and the “Versace on Repeat” pattern were generously splashed on shirtdresses and knits or collided in vibrant pleated frocks. As a counterpoint to the lively prints, grungy diamond-cut slashes appeared on knits, tailoring, jersey pieces and jeans.

“These are looks which say: never underestimate the power of a Versace woman,” concluded the designer.