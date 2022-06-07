×
Aknvas Resort 2023

Still a young brand, this is designer Christian Juul Nielsen's first resort collection for his brand.

AKNVAS Resort 2023 Courtesy of Aknvas

Inspired by artists, Sonia Delaunay designer Christian Juul Nielsen is taking pieces he has done previously and giving them a night-out feeling through textures and color. Aknvas is a young brand, but Nielsen has firmly established his codes through couture shapes, sporty details and technical fabrications, all things he evolves for his first resort collection.

The look: The Aknvas girl channeling Scandinavian ’60s and is definitely ready to party.

Quote of note: “We are seeing new clients come in and they demand new product,” Nielsen said, pointing out that he has pushed his international presence, adding accounts in South Korea and the Middle East. Stateside he has added Saks and Shopbop, a sign that his brand is resonating.

Key pieces: The tinsel kinit sweater — what sparkle — transparent sequined bell-bottom pants with built-in HotPant, easy cocktail dresses, baby-doll dresses with a gathered back, new takes on suiting in bright colors in Japanese twills. Knits are always standouts, and resort options are tri-color and sporty, with boxy shapes. A silver and gold lamé take on last summer’s ruffle dress, corduroy suiting and mod miniskirts stood out.

The takeaway: Taking his girl for a spin on the dance floor is the perfect setting for Nielsen’s fun, growing directional advanced contemporary range.

