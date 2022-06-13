×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Brandon Maxwell's resort collection was an optimistic, glamorous result of his mood-boosting trip to California.

Following his deeply personal, intimate fall show, designer Brandon Maxwell went to California and ended up staying there for three months.

Maxwell proclaims he isn’t a “California person” but his vibrant resort collection, which was also designed there, was an optimistic result of his mood-boosting trip.

“I’m definitely one of those people who has the emotions connected to the collections. When it’s winter and fall, it’s dark and a little sad, and when it’s summer and spring, it’s very summer and spring. I was coming out of that last show, which was very intimate, very quiet — I loved all of those silhouettes, but they were so dark. The whole team came to California, we were sitting watching the sunset and I was thinking, you know when those Disney movies when the castle is dark and all of the sudden it turns into light? — I was thinking about everything becoming alive a little bit more.”

Collection Gallery 18 Photos
Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023
Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023
Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023
View Gallery

The ability to be outdoors daily was intoxicating to Maxwell, he said, as were his new Los Angeles-based experiences — including hosting the Oscars red carpet and handling photo shoots locally. 

“More and more, I believe Brandon Maxwell becomes a playground for me, for lack of a better word, where I can really express myself. Also going into this, our last pre-spring and spring were two of the bestselling collections we’ve ever had. I spent a lot of years thinking I need to get back to the first collection, the structured black and white. In actuality, I can do that and do it well, but maybe it’s not so close to my personality. I think when you saw the show in September — everyone’s dancing, there are psychedelic patterns, everyone’s eating a cheeseburger — I think that’s more me. I’ve done a lot of black and white, but I do love color. Our last two collections we did, which were a little bit more wild in nature, are what our customer is looking for. I think the woman that wears the brand is a very expressive, joyful person.”

The collection was indeed joyful. Maxwell leaned heavily into color, painting and spraying airbrushed palm tree adorned beachy landscapes and hazy stripes to reimagine signature silhouettes, as in his mini bubble dress (with new squared-off triangle neckline, thick straps, and same Neoprene backing) and pleated or crushed ombre ballgowns. 

“What I loved in the last pre-spring and spring, is taking the idea of something that looks relatively simple in silhouette, but the amount of time and effort that goes into patterning it — each has to be patterned into tiny pieces, matching seams together, mathematically placing,” he said, showing how the painterly hems of his vivid sweaters matched up perfectly to the edges of his fluted hem pencil skirts. Elsewhere, the legs of a bestselling denim jumpsuit were given dip-dye ombre effect; suiting and waffle knit came in punchy brights, and full skirts boasted allover swishy rectangular pailettes. 

The looks gleamed happy glamour, complete with big ’80s hairstyles, playful accessories and colorful manicures — Maxwell said he had been listening to Latto’s “Big Energy” while designing the collection — which resort had plenty of.

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad