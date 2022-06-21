×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Business

Beyond Yoga Launching First Retail Store

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Rugrats may seem an unlikely inspiration but for Et Ochs, it delivers.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Et Ochs Resort 2023 Courtesy of Et Ochs

Inspirations can come from interesting places and for resort Michelle Ochs looked toward a cartoon classic from the ’90s:  “Rugrats.” “I distinctly remember how boldly outlined they were,” she said, adding she has been rewatching the show with her kids. It injected a playful sensibility into her work. “I wanted do something optimistic and introduce color.”

The look: A modern take on the power of dress, with fresh takes on cutouts, knits and leather held together with sporty details.

Quote of note: “We couldn’t keep the gowns in stock,” she said of her last season, adding buyers came back for another round of pieces to fill their customers’ appetite for her take on standout event dressing.

Collection Gallery 21 Photos
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
View Gallery

Key pieces: 3D elements with subtle padding in places, a light chain mesh party dress, sporty chording details in knits, razor-cut pants with slits up the leg, chocolate leather suit with cutouts at the knee, both played to her sensual side. Cutouts are a staple and best here on a mix of bold dresses, tops and dresses employing wire details in corsets, which make the garment malleable, changing its proportion.

Takeaway: A year in, Michelle Ochs is firmly in the sensual side of things, but done in a way that makes a woman feel powerful without ever being overly gauche. “I’ve always felt, looking back at my history, I was always against the grain trying to educate on body con and showing skin, and I feel like now we are finally going in the same direction,” she said. Ochs now continues to  explore as a designer for a customer she knows is there.

Et Ochs Resort 2023 21 Photos
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
Et Ochs Resort 2023
View Gallery

Et Ochs Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Et Ochs Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Et Ochs Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Et Ochs Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Et Ochs Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Et Ochs Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Et Ochs Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad