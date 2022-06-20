Galvan Resort 2023

For the resort season, the Galvan team was directly inspired by Berlin-based visual artist Alicja Kwade, whose sculptural work “plays with perception and the interpretation of time and space.”

The Galvan team took cues from Kwade’s works to create new takes on the brand’s now-signature jewelry embellishments, as well as shimmering, tactile embroideries, throughout the dressed-up collection. The seasonal palette of turquoise and midnight blue, mixed with calming neutrals and buttermilk yellow, also alluded to her works and set the tone.

The look: Polished, dressy and tactile.

Quote of note: “We always look to contemporary art for inspiration, but when we walked into Alicja Kwade’s exhibition at the Langen Foundation in 2019, we were struck by how very ‘Galvan’ her materials and colors seemed to us. However, materials are never quite what they appear to be in Kwade’s work….And here you see a collection where we took this concept and ran with it,” founder Katherine Holmgren said.

Key pieces: A double-breasted buttermilk yellow boyfriend blazer and trouser in viscose and linen effect viscose (styled over a sheer “liquid chain” bodysuit, which also came in the form of a black floor-length gown); hand-embroidered power knit bustier dresses with allover mirrored beads; abstract black and ivory orchid printed body-hugging power knit sets and dresses; cutout dresses and tunics with embroidered mirror bead accents; signature, best-selling power knit dresses and sets, updated in velvet, or with fringes or liquid gold chain details; a “Galvanized” foiled silk slip.

The takeaway: The collection’s cozy luxe materials and signature minimalist brand DNA mixed well with the season’s ornate updates.