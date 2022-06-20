×
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Prada Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Etro Men’s Spring 2023

Galvan Resort 2023

The Galvan team was directly inspired by the works of Berlin-based visual artist Alicja Kwade to create their dressy and tactile resort collection.

Galvan Resort 2023 Courtesy of Galvan

For the resort season, the Galvan team was directly inspired by Berlin-based visual artist Alicja Kwade, whose sculptural work “plays with perception and the interpretation of time and space.”

The Galvan team took cues from Kwade’s works to create new takes on the brand’s now-signature jewelry embellishments, as well as shimmering, tactile embroideries, throughout the dressed-up collection. The seasonal palette of turquoise and midnight blue, mixed with calming neutrals and buttermilk yellow, also alluded to her works and set the tone.

Galvan Resort 2023
The look: Polished, dressy and tactile.

Quote of note: “We always look to contemporary art for inspiration, but when we walked into Alicja Kwade’s exhibition at the Langen Foundation in 2019, we were struck by how very ‘Galvan’ her materials and colors seemed to us. However, materials are never quite what they appear to be in Kwade’s work….And here you see a collection where we took this concept and ran with it,” founder Katherine Holmgren said.

Key pieces: A double-breasted buttermilk yellow boyfriend blazer and trouser in viscose and linen effect viscose (styled over a sheer “liquid chain” bodysuit, which also came in the form of a black floor-length gown); hand-embroidered power knit bustier dresses with allover mirrored beads; abstract black and ivory orchid printed body-hugging power knit sets and dresses; cutout dresses and tunics with embroidered mirror bead accents; signature, best-selling power knit dresses and sets, updated in velvet, or with fringes or liquid gold chain details; a “Galvanized” foiled silk slip.

Galvan Resort 2023
Galvan Resort 2023
Galvan Resort 2023
Galvan Resort 2023
Galvan Resort 2023
Galvan Resort 2023
Galvan Resort 2023
The takeaway: The collection’s cozy luxe materials and signature minimalist brand DNA mixed well with the season’s ornate updates.

