×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Men's

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Hervé Léger x Law Roach Resort 2023

The Hollywood stylist who works with Bella Hadid, Zendaya and more gives WWD the first look at his new collection.

View Gallery 15 Photos
View Gallery 15 Photos
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023 Courtesy of Herve Leger

The bandage dress is back.

In August 2021, when actress Tiffany Haddish stepped out in a little black Hervé Léger fall 2021 collection bandage dress with voluminous taffeta sleeves, styled by Hollywood stylist and image architect Law Roach, the look went viral, the dress became a bestseller, and the moment became the impetus for a collaboration with the storied ready-to-wear label. 

Debuting for resort, the Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection celebrates fashion’s current nostalgia for all things ’80s, ’90s and early Aughts through 25 luxe, modern looks.

Collection Gallery 15 Photos
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
View Gallery

“I’ve built a certain reputation with archival dressing — what Bella [Hadid] and I just did in Cannes with vintage, and most recently Zendaya with the vintage Bob Mackie — so I just have a real passion for the way things were, and also giving things that already exist a new life,” Roach told WWD, adding that he took the opportunity to uplift the brand’s rich archive, history and lineage through the collection.

Hervé Léger was founded by French designer Hervé Peugnet in 1985, and the label was sold to BCBG Max Azria Group in 1998. Since then, it’s been acquired by ABG Group, and shown on and off the New York Fashion Week calendar.

Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023 15 Photos
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
Herve Leger x Law Roach Resort 2023
View Gallery

“The DNA of the brand is still so strong and resonates with so many people. The ’90s and early 2000s, that was the ‘It’ brand – at the shows, they had all the ‘It’ girls walking, and I just love stuff like that,” Roach said.

To develop the 25-look line, Roach and his team crafted an inspiration board filled with ideas from past Hervé collections and images he had “banked on Instagram for the past couple of years.” From there, he, creative director Christian Juul Nielsen and the Hervé Léger team collaborated from initial sketch feedback to sample fittings between New York and Los Angeles. 

“Working with Christian has been a dream. From the brand side, Melissa Lefere-Cobb [senior vice president, division head at Hervé Léger], has been amazing,” Roach said. “What I think is the most beautiful thing about the collaboration — I went in, I run a business, and understand the bottom line, but it was ‘do whatever you want.’ Even when Christian and I were in design mode, he said to ‘do whatever you feel passionate about, there’s no mistakes.’ To come into a brand and not be stifled, it was amazing to me.”

Homage was dutifully paid. Within the lineup, striped bandage dresses with matching gloves were influenced by the brand’s spring 1997 collection, updated in a modern palette of neutrals, with touches of lavender — an easy, timeless, and universal palette for any skin tone and complexion Roach noted. Ditto to the sexy and sophisticated silk charmeuse dresses with strappy bandage tops.

Roach also peppered in intriguing tonal scribble-shaped embroideries (as on a slick black catsuit), soft draping, sculptural cutouts and layering techniques with styling versatility, merchandising and pricing top of mind. 

“I dream of things being on a rail in a retailer, and I wanted the rail to look pretty. That comes from when I’m styling and my clients come into a fitting, everything is color coordinated by length. I took that part of my everyday work and translated it into the way people would walk up and see the collection,” he said.

Prices are $690 to $2,900.

Whether shopping for investment pieces, looking for holiday attire, or seeking day-to-night styles for “on or off the red carpet,” Roach advocates for the clothes to be lived and loved in, again and again. 

“I’m really passionate about women and dressing women. The fact that I get to dress hopefully millions of women and I’ll see them — I want to stop and talk about the clothes, I plan to go to the stores. I’m really excited, it’s a proud moment to be who I am and come from where I’ve come from and to go into these retailers and see my name on a tag.”

Roach also served as creative director of the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collection, and wants to do more in the design space.

“If brands read this and want to collaborate, let’s talk about it,” he joked. 

“Fingers crossed and god willing, the collaboration will be really successful and maybe there will be another season with Hervé because it’s been an absolute pleasure. This collection is really unique and from my heart, imagination, and research. It’s been such a dream and I’d love to do it again with them.”

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Hot Summer Bags

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Law Roach Hervé Léger Collaboration Brings

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad