Interior Resort 2023

Four collections in, the resort season marks Interior’s designers Lily Miesmer and Jack Miner’s first foray into pre-collections. The lineup was described as “dark, romantic or even erotic,” (similar to fall’s “grungy-glam” élan), and served as a deeper expansion into dramatic, feminine silhouettes.

“Things have a little bit of an edge, even if they’re revealing or pretty,” Miesmer said during a preview. “We took a bunch of risks and tried a lot of firsts for us. We had two pairs of very simple, napa lamb pants last season, and this time we really did leather in a very fun Interior way. The leather program is kind of a first for us — they’re either really marshmallow-y pirlo lamb, chunky napa or slick, oily patent. One of the risks we also took was designing full, real bras.”

The look: Dark, sensual femininity.

Quote of note: “This is our fourth season, and it felt like we truly nailed all aspects of the Interior voice and Interior woman in fall 2022. This is our first pre-collection, and to me, this feels like a carryover from some of those narratives we started teasing out, solidifying within this collection. There’s a lot of freshness and newness, carried-over things that were working and experimented with fit and fabric. It’s a good amalgam of narratives that existed — that I would say are about drama and darkness.…We’re kind of into a little science fiction, post-apocalyptic,” Miesmer said.

Key pieces: Debut leather fashions, which were strong across categories (including bra tops, an all-white suit and a boxy coat with matching miniskirt); a refreshed Fontaine suit with cinched waist and broad shoulders; sinisterly glamorous gowns with long, pooled hems (as in a siren-inspired, light green netted number); a fringed orange miniskirt and bra top; easy, body-hugging dresses and subtle novelty tops with ruching details, skin-revealing lacing or exposed seams; pinafore-inspired minidresses.

The takeaway: “Nobody gives a s–t about anything that’s basic. That’s why every single thing we make has to be special,” Miesmer said. It was.

Additionally, the brand plans to show during New York Fashion Week, and noted to have been a recipient of Empire State Development and IMG’s New York Fashion Week Small Business Grant, an award provided to 10 small, independent fashion designers to offset eligible show production costs in September.