Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

LaPointe Resort 2023

Sally LaPointe's resort collection celebrated sexuality with influence from the hyper-feminine works of Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama.

LaPointe Resort 2023 Courtesy of LaPointe

Coming into the resort season, New York designer Sally LaPointe was inspired by the erotic airbrush works of women and feminine robots of Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama. 

“The collection is direct, modern and powerful — celebrating that women can own and embrace their sexuality,” collection notes read.

Within ready-to-wear, LaPointe amped up her signature femininity, use of vivid hues (resort included astral blue, aloe green, sunglow yellow and more) and playful-meets-luxe decorations (i.e.: new ruffle “pouff” organza sleeves) to expand her brand’s sexy, cool-girl elan from day to night.

The look: Colorful, sexy and bold, with wearable versatility.

Quote of note: “It started with Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, who’s known for his airbrush portrayals of hyper-feminine robots. We started pulling up his images, and I was totally drawn to them to create a super-powerful, feminine collection — it directed the color palette and the shine within the materials,” LaPointe said during a preview.

Key pieces: New takes on urban denim (a vintage blue jean and matching duster with removable two-tone Mongolian collar, styled over an abdomen-revealing metallic bodysuit, or a new metallic denim pant); myriad tops and luxe sweaters with crisscross, wrapped silhouettes (as well as a singular, risqué ribbed knit dress with skin-revealing cuts and lace-up details); a fitted blazer with slightly nipped-in waist and strong shoulders; boucle knits (with signature, removable feather cuffs); easygoing, lightweight layers (soft suiting, sporty sets) in windbreaker, textured plisse, organic cotton sweatshirt, metallic mesh and satin fabrications.

The takeaway: The collection offered a nice continuation of LaPointe’s vibrant, edgy and glam look that her customers constantly seek out.

LaPointe Resort 2023

