Lela Rose Resort 2023

“To everything there is a season and ‘this’ is the season of the party,” Lela Rose’s resort collection notes read. Very loosely inspired by a team jaunt to see George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at New York City Ballet, her resort collection offered ample festive frocks and feminine separates.

Additionally, Rose described the collection as a new departure with a “more is more” approach, as seen through scalloped edges (and strategic skin-baring cutouts), the abundance of sheer layers (ranging from frothy flocked dot tulle party dresses to lacy-looking Lurex knit tops) and new body-hugging silhouettes.

The look: Festive and feminine.

Quote of note: “Where it all started is when we took our entire team to ‘The Nutcracker’ over Christmas. Not that there’s so much ‘Balanchine’s Nutcracker,’ but the frothy tulles — we thought, how much fun to take ideas from that and turn resort into a party collection? This collection is about really fun, party pieces,” Rose said during the resort preview, adding, “We weren’t taking the [‘Nutcracker’] silhouettes, but the frothy party dream idea.”

Key pieces: A nude bra top with floral guipure overlay, paired with a high-waisted, voluminous black skirt with scalloped edges; houndstooth topcoats with detachable, fur-alternative tinsel collars; body-hugging color-blocked column gowns (with guipure or little bow embroideries); monochromatic frocks with scalloped cutouts and edges (like a slinky, strapless black number with flocked dot sheer sleeves); bustier tops with cigarette pants; sparkly tweed looks with Lurex ribbons woven throughout.

The takeaway: “It’s kind of over the top, but that’s what I want these days,” the designer said. “If I’m going out, I want something fun, not just a little black dress — but if we’re going to give you a little black dress, it’s going to come with scalloped cutouts and tulle dots.”