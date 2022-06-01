×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Lela Rose Resort 2023

Lela Rose's resort collection offered ample festive frocks and feminine separates loosely inspired by George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker."

Lela Rose Resort 2023 Courtesy of Lela Rose

“To everything there is a season and ‘this’ is the season of the party,” Lela Rose’s resort collection notes read. Very loosely inspired by a team jaunt to see George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at New York City Ballet, her resort collection offered ample festive frocks and feminine separates. 

Additionally, Rose described the collection as a new departure with a “more is more” approach, as seen through scalloped edges (and strategic skin-baring cutouts), the abundance of sheer layers (ranging from frothy flocked dot tulle party dresses to lacy-looking Lurex knit tops) and new body-hugging silhouettes.

Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
The look: Festive and feminine.

Quote of note: “Where it all started is when we took our entire team to ‘The Nutcracker’ over Christmas. Not that there’s so much ‘Balanchine’s Nutcracker,’ but the frothy tulles — we thought, how much fun to take ideas from that and turn resort into a party collection? This collection is about really fun, party pieces,” Rose said during the resort preview, adding, “We weren’t taking the [‘Nutcracker’] silhouettes, but the frothy party dream idea.”

Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
Lela Rose Resort 2023
Key pieces: A nude bra top with floral guipure overlay, paired with a high-waisted, voluminous black skirt with scalloped edges; houndstooth topcoats with detachable, fur-alternative tinsel collars; body-hugging color-blocked column gowns (with guipure or little bow embroideries); monochromatic frocks with scalloped cutouts and edges (like a slinky, strapless black number with flocked dot sheer sleeves); bustier tops with cigarette pants; sparkly tweed looks with Lurex ribbons woven throughout.

The takeaway: “It’s kind of over the top, but that’s what I want these days,” the designer said. “If I’m going out, I want something fun, not just a little black dress — but if we’re going to give you a little black dress, it’s going to come with scalloped cutouts and tulle dots.”

