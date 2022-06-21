LoveShackFancy Resort 2023

As Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s LoveShackFancy empire expands, so does the breadth of her ready-to-wear collections (and ongoing collaborations). Recently, the brand has opened a store in Nashville, expanded its home collection, and launched sunglasses, with sights set on new retail destinations across the U.S. and into Europe.

The proof was in the pudding for resort, which offered an ultra-girly (and mostly pink-hued) smattering of signature romanticism, flirty party girl and opulent Victorian-inspired evening looks, Aspen-minded ski bunny layers, beach getaway looks and more. There was even a playful matching footwear collaboration with Larroudé.

The look: “A story of glamour and travel,” collection notes read.

Quote of note: “We’re really taking our girls from New York to London to Paris to all across [the world],” Hessel Cohen told WWD. “She’s jet setting around and we wanted to make sure we had her covered; we’re also now thinking about all the stores we’re opening.”

Key pieces: Colorful bodycon dresses, a handful of sweet slips and color-blocked beach-to-city knit dressing (a nod to the ’90s and 2000s); novelty knits (with sequins and bows); new faux fur and shearling outerwear; a bright pink bustier and taffeta miniskirt with dramatic train and bow details (or similarly Victorian-inspired floral brocade mini skirts and dresses); a plethora of signature romantic floral and lace frocks, tops, dusters and skirts; a pailette emblazoned A-line boxy mini dress (or full-length sequin-covered floral tube gown).

Takeaway: The collection purposely referenced many ideas, but its expanded aesthetic will surely appeal to a wider customer base as the brand continues to expand.