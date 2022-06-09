×
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Markarian Resort 2023

The Markarian resort collection was tight and concise, but with ample playful-meets-glam personality.

Markarian Resort 2023 Courtesy of Markarian

For the resort season, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill debuted a focused lineup of specialty occasionwear, held at the Salon on 9 at Saks Fifth Avenue (where — on the terrace of L’Avenue — the designer also hosted an intimate dinner celebrating the collection).

Referencing her debut runway shows in September and February, O’Neill noted, “It’s been a game-changer for us; I feel doing a runway show builds momentum and legitimizes you as a luxury company. We’re coming up with our September concept now.”

Markarian Resort 2023
Within resort, the designer offered a mixture of holiday-centric and tropical, vacation-minded ideas, which looked great on her hyper-feminine silhouettes.

The look: Festive, girly glam.

Quote of note: “I wanted to do a collection for resort that would be just as appropriate for a tropical, beachy vacation as it would for a wintery celebration,” O’Neill explained. 

Key pieces: A macrame minidress (and miniskirt) with subtle sunset ombre palette and beaded trims; red and pink wave or colorful geometric floral printed dresses; a dazzling “disco ball” pink cocktail shaker with allover mirrored heart, circle square and rectangle decorations; little black holiday dresses (in velvet with Swarovski crystal details and cape-like ruffled sleeves, or with allover sun and star beam hand-embroidered gold beads); novelty boleros; a relaxed virgin wool suit.

The takeaway: The collection was tight and concise, but with ample playful-meets-glam personality.

