MM6 Maison Margiela Resort 2023

Like the MM6 Maison Margiela fall collection, which debuted a fluid lineup on the runway, the design team’s resort collection riffed on the “unsung beauty of dressing” while celebrating individuality with creative takes on core wardrobe elements and house icons.

Additionally, the collection had subtle hints of Bauhaus and “American university” themes, which an anonymous member of the design team noted was more theoretical — a result of the design team being back together, playing with the clothes and crafting new ideas in the studio. Square silhouettes and warped argyle and varsity knits (a few boasted illustrations of the house’s Parisian headquarters) alluded to the ideas visibly, peppered in among a wearable assortment designed to offer something for everyone.

The look: Relatable wardrobing for day to nights out, with sartorial twists.

Quote of note: “Shot in the queue outside La Java, one of Paris’ best-loved nightclubs, it portrays an eclectic group of revelers who, though perhaps strangers, are drawn together by the common purpose of relishing our newly regained nightlife. The garments they wear celebrate the unexpected beauty discovered in the process of their making. quotidian — mundane, even — pieces have been rigorously studied and rethought by hand, resulting in intriguingly unconventional riffs on clothes that you already know well,” collection notes read.

Key pieces: Intriguing, collarless styles (with a “yanked-back” look on the body) ranging from denim jackets and zip-up knit cardigans to cotton shirtdresses; a circular flat-pattern viscose dress featuring a printed image that was shot in the reflection of the collection’s polished spherical earring; broderie anglaise-trimmed pillowcase-inspired crop tops and skirts; sartorial tailoring, like a gilet with raw-edged, shoulder-pad revealing sleeve heads; vertically spliced ribbed and striped cotton jersey tops; myriad knits.

In accessories: “Sunken” sandals; new iterations of the signature Japanese bag, including a flat, square-toe flat pebbled leather slip-on shoe; the “Trois 6,” handbags (three top handle and crossbody bags in matte calf leather, styled to depict a singular, larger bag).

The takeaway: Once again, the brand delivered straightforward wardrobing with fashionable intrigue and a genderless approach to men’s and women’s dressing.