×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

No Deal: Kohl’s Ends Talks With Franchise Group

Fashion

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Fashion

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

“My idea was to make the whole collection out of existing things," Nicole Miller said of her resort collection.

View Gallery 19 Photos
View Gallery 19 Photos
Nicole Miller Resort 2023 Courtesy of Nicole Miller

“We tried something a little different this season,” Nicole Miller said at the beginning of her resort collection appointment. In lieu of a seasonal narrative, the designer pushed her sustainable efforts (having noted over the years she’s very anti-plastic) a big step forward. 

Apart from two silk prints (which make up three pieces within the line), the entire collection was crafted from sourced deadstock and former Nicole Miller fabrications. Throughout resort, the designer embraced a strategic DIY sensibility while melding in her signature tough-girl DNA. 

Celebrity Gallery 19 Photos
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
View Gallery

The look: Camo crazed.

Quote of note: “My idea was to make the whole collection out of existing things. The whole collection is from old stuff — I even found ties from our inventory. There’s also military jackets, beaded swatches and deadstock fabrics.”

Key pieces: Patchwork multicamouflage dresses and corset top (which looked great with distressed leather pants); redone military jackets with embellished collars; deadstock suede (or leather) patchwork jackets, dresses and skirts; a midi dress made up completely of old ties; collaged shirting; a sheer, camo embroidered gown.

Nicole Miller Resort 2023 19 Photos
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
Nicole Miller Resort 2023
View Gallery

The takeaway: Miller’s intentional approach to repurposing fabrications worked well in her signature “bada–” elan. The designer also noted specialty pieces within the collection will be offered as made-to-order and limited edition.

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nicole Miller Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad