Nicole Miller Resort 2023

“We tried something a little different this season,” Nicole Miller said at the beginning of her resort collection appointment. In lieu of a seasonal narrative, the designer pushed her sustainable efforts (having noted over the years she’s very anti-plastic) a big step forward.

Apart from two silk prints (which make up three pieces within the line), the entire collection was crafted from sourced deadstock and former Nicole Miller fabrications. Throughout resort, the designer embraced a strategic DIY sensibility while melding in her signature tough-girl DNA.

The look: Camo crazed.

Quote of note: “My idea was to make the whole collection out of existing things. The whole collection is from old stuff — I even found ties from our inventory. There’s also military jackets, beaded swatches and deadstock fabrics.”

Key pieces: Patchwork multicamouflage dresses and corset top (which looked great with distressed leather pants); redone military jackets with embellished collars; deadstock suede (or leather) patchwork jackets, dresses and skirts; a midi dress made up completely of old ties; collaged shirting; a sheer, camo embroidered gown.

The takeaway: Miller’s intentional approach to repurposing fabrications worked well in her signature “bada–” elan. The designer also noted specialty pieces within the collection will be offered as made-to-order and limited edition.