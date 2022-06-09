×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

The designer seamlessly blended upscale classics with showstopping silk gowns and sequined jackets.

View Gallery 23 Photos
View Gallery 23 Photos
Nili Lotan Resort 2023 Courtesy of Nili Lotan

Nili Lotan certainly didn’t skimp when it came to designing her resort collection.

With more than 200 pieces in the line — not including her first full menswear offering — the designer stayed true to her message of creating high-quality, wearable luxury basics with a healthy dose of fashion to keep it fresh and interesting.

“For my resort collection, I focused on creating the pieces you’ll wear while celebrating, partying and having the time of your life,” she said. “I used the richest, most luxurious fabrics, from heavy silks, hand beading and embroidery, to shearling and velvet. With styles inspired by the ‘70s, this collection has the coolest combination of sophisticated yet rock ‘n’ roll chic looks for women and men.”

Collection Gallery 23 Photos
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
View Gallery

Lotan, who started out designing pants nearly two decades ago, has since built her empire into a full lifestyle brand. So the resort collection features an assortment that ranges from plunging spaghetti-strap silk gowns with up-to-there slits and elaborately beaded jackets and vests, to showstopping floor-length shearling coats — and seemingly everything in between.

Lotan’s expertise in both casual and formalwear were evident in the sheer silk shirts, cashmere sweaters, sequined culottes and ruffled blouses that blended seamlessly with the oversize jeans, motorcycle jackets and super-soft cashmere sweaters.

Nili Lotan Resort 2023 23 Photos
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
Nili Lotan Resort 2023
View Gallery

Her signature gold buttons were found on blazers, peacoats and a one-piece jumpsuit in wool with pockets on the back. And that gold theme was also evident in the threads running through some of the blouses, as well as the details on jackets and on sweaters.

While denim is not a big part of the collection, the successful sales of the category prompted her to offer jeans in either a slim, high-waisted silhouette or a slouchy, oversize model with complementary jackets and cutoff vests.

While the casualwear and all-day basics such as pleated trousers are sure to be big sellers in this post-pandemic world, it’s the soft silky gowns, offered in black or ivory, along with the party-worthy beaded or the hand-embroidered cropped velvet jackets that really stole the show.

Once again, Lotan has proven that she’s a master at understanding the needs of the modern woman.

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad