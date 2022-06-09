Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Nili Lotan certainly didn’t skimp when it came to designing her resort collection.

With more than 200 pieces in the line — not including her first full menswear offering — the designer stayed true to her message of creating high-quality, wearable luxury basics with a healthy dose of fashion to keep it fresh and interesting.

“For my resort collection, I focused on creating the pieces you’ll wear while celebrating, partying and having the time of your life,” she said. “I used the richest, most luxurious fabrics, from heavy silks, hand beading and embroidery, to shearling and velvet. With styles inspired by the ‘70s, this collection has the coolest combination of sophisticated yet rock ‘n’ roll chic looks for women and men.”

Lotan, who started out designing pants nearly two decades ago, has since built her empire into a full lifestyle brand. So the resort collection features an assortment that ranges from plunging spaghetti-strap silk gowns with up-to-there slits and elaborately beaded jackets and vests, to showstopping floor-length shearling coats — and seemingly everything in between.

Lotan’s expertise in both casual and formalwear were evident in the sheer silk shirts, cashmere sweaters, sequined culottes and ruffled blouses that blended seamlessly with the oversize jeans, motorcycle jackets and super-soft cashmere sweaters.

Her signature gold buttons were found on blazers, peacoats and a one-piece jumpsuit in wool with pockets on the back. And that gold theme was also evident in the threads running through some of the blouses, as well as the details on jackets and on sweaters.

While denim is not a big part of the collection, the successful sales of the category prompted her to offer jeans in either a slim, high-waisted silhouette or a slouchy, oversize model with complementary jackets and cutoff vests.

While the casualwear and all-day basics such as pleated trousers are sure to be big sellers in this post-pandemic world, it’s the soft silky gowns, offered in black or ivory, along with the party-worthy beaded or the hand-embroidered cropped velvet jackets that really stole the show.

Once again, Lotan has proven that she’s a master at understanding the needs of the modern woman.