One/Of Resort 2023

One/Of designer Patricia Voto's resort collection honed in on youthful silhouettes rooted in her sustainable, bespoke approach.

Since launching her made-to-order, sustainable ready-to-wear label One/Of in 2021, New York designer Patricia Voto has been expanding her offerings in both silhouette and fabrication. For resort, the designer was inspired by a trip to Mérida, Mexico, to add youthful shapes into her romantic lineup while continuing her bespoke approach of offering limited quantities of direct-to-consumer fashions made from high-end, deadstock fabrications sourced from heritage brands and global mills. 

“I never thought I’d be a designer who went on a trip and felt really inspired by something, and then here we are,” Voto said during a preview. “I went to Mérida for a wedding; when I came back, a lot of fabric swatches that had come in felt very of that moment because they were in bright, cheerful colors and a mix of beautiful but bold patterns coming through.”

For resort, Voto explained that offering more fitted and tailored pieces, displaying peeks of skin and patchworking fabrications were key to expansion. For instance, versatile fitted dresses with thin straps or high-waisted and belted skirts with little bra tops in prints ranging from florals (both romantic and retro) to geometric motifs. Voto also noted that recently she has been sourcing materials in higher quantities, like a selection of garments in former Dries Van Noten fabrications. 

To tie it all together, Voto returned to Mérida to photograph her resort collection look book.

The look: Modern romance.

Quote of note: Speaking about her bespoke process, Voto explained that her seasonal shapes are “suggested.” Adding that during client appointments in her atelier, “What ends up happening is we’ll bring out new silhouettes and fabrications, and if someone says, ‘I love this fabric, but I want it in a coat,’ we’ll pull out the coat sample — it’s completely collaborative. We want people to feel they’re getting something they can wear again and again with a special experience. It’s an investment in their wardrobe.”

Key pieces: High-waisted skirts with midriff-baring bra tops (ranging from a voluminous floral-printed skirt with a twisted bandeau or an eyelash-fringed midi skirt with romantic lace and floral blouse); myriad versatile dresses from day to night (with pleating details and shoulder-baring silhouettes); new boxer shorts; button-up shirting; collaborative Alumni footwear, and Duvelleroy limited-edition fans in seasonal leftover fabrications.

The takeaway: Voto’s youthful resort offering nicely balanced out her signature, modest romantic attire.

