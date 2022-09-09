×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Parke & Ronen Men’s Resort 2023

The brand offered sportswear and "actionwear" to complement its signature swimwear.

A look from the Parke & Ronen collection. Getty Images for Parke & Ronen

Wait for it…

That was clearly what was running through guests’ minds at Parke & Ronen’s men’s show Thursday afternoon. Titled “Baroque,” the see now, buy now runway show in a courtyard of the House of the Redeemer mansion on the Upper East Side featured a cross-section of the brand’s fall and resort collections — sweaters, terrycloth cargos, corduroy shorts, fleece vests and long-sleeve shirts, many of which were emblazoned with watercolor prints, lace and velvet insets and other graphic elements.

While the collection, which included long johns from the Parke & Ronen underwear collection and pieces from the new “actionwear” assortment of tailored performance pieces, were well received, it wasn’t until the finale that attendees got to see what they came for: the brand’s signature swimwear assortment.

The design duo of Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, embraced the anticipatory mood — closing the wooden doors of the townhouse for a moment before a bevy of shirtless models emerged. The guys had shed their winter togs and stripped down to showcase the wide variety of styles and patterns — from skimpy bikinis to more-conservative boxers — in an array of patterns and prints.

The reaction to the assortment made it clear that even more than two decades since their launch, Parke and Ronen still know how to make a splash. 

